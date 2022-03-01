NTA CUCET 2022 Dates Soon; Participating Universities, Application Process

CUCET 2022 dates soon, application steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) dates soon. According to PTI, the CUCET 2022 schedule is likely to be announced sometime next week. CUCET is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at several centrally-funded universities.

CUCET, as per MK Yadav, CMD of AI Testified (Incubated at IIT Kanpur), seeks to provide a single-window platform, making admissions more streamlined and student-friendly, by eliminating entrance exams for various universities with varying difficulty levels. It will also save candidates' time, effort & money towards payment of multiple entrance exam fees, the CMD added.

CUCET will also consider the students from different boards on the same footing otherwise since no uniformity is followed across different boards in awarding 12th marks, there is always a kind of discrimination based on 12th marks and it doesn’t provide equal opportunity to students seeking admission in all the prestigious colleges, Mr Yadav added.

The University of Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have approved CUCET for admissions next year onwards.

“This reformative process will reduce the burden on students, colleges and universities, and the entire education system by imparting "substantial objectivity" to the process of admissions and “equitable opportunity” to the applicants to appear in a single umbrella examination at the national level,” Mr Yadav added.

With the release of CUCET dates, NTA will also announce the syllabus, eligibility criteria, and how the subject-specific knowledge of the students will be tested.

Here is a list of universities that will be using CUCET for admission next year. More universities may use the exam and the final list will be released by the NTA along with the CUCET 2022 information bulletin.

University of Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Assam University, Silchar

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

The CUCET 2022 application process will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

As per CUCET 2021 admission criteria, after the release of CUCET scores, the respective central universities declared the counselling or admission schedule and merit list on the basis of the weightage on the CUCET score and the other criteria of the respective university.