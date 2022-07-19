NTA Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel To Look Into Kollam NEET Incident

Kerala NEET Incident: NTA constitutes fact-finding panel

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the alleged incident in Kollam where a NEET aspirant was asked to remove her bra. "It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Education through various media reports that an incident allegedly happened in one of the Centres of NEET(UG)- 2022 near Kollam district in Kerala," the ministry said.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!



Don't Miss: Check your admission chances in BHMS/BAMS/other AYUSH Colleges at All India Level, Check Now!

Latest: NEET 2022 Question Paper answer key & solutions (Live Discussion) Watch Now

ALSO READ | Centre Seeks Clarifications From Tamil Nadu Government On Anti-NEET Bill

Accordingly, a fact-finding committee has been constituted by the NTA to ascertain the facts in detail. "Further action will be taken based on the report of the fact-finding committee which will visit Kollam," a senior MoE official said.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022: 95 Per Cent Candidates Appeared For Medical Entrance Exam

The father of a 17-year-old girl in Kerala’s Kollam district lodged a police complaint on Monday, alleging that his daughter had followed the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which does not state anything about innerwear and she was asked to remove her bra to be allowed to write the exam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)