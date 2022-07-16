NTA To Conduct NEET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 Exam

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) exam on Sunday, July 17. The NEET UG is conducted as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country. The NEET 2022 exam will be held in pen and paper mode at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

The NTA NEET exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

According to the NEET UG 2022 exam pattern, the undergraduate medical entrance test will comprise four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. The NEET UG paper will comprise 200 questions and will be conducted for a duration of 200 minutes.

To boost the preparation strategy, experts have shared preparation tips with Careers360. Amrita Ghulati, Director-Academics, IC3 Institute, said, “The final few days are often clouded with anxiety, stress, and self-doubt. Students must steer their minds in a positive direction by starting each day of their preparation and revision with topics they feel most confident in and then move to issues that need thorough reading or note checking. Setting small, realistic goals for revision and practice of mock papers at this final leg is the key to success. After all its not about what all you know but how much you can correctly attempt in a timed test.”

"A quick analysis of errors being made, followed by corrective action daily, will help you move to the desired level of preparation and feel more confident. Importantly, candidates should not overlook their health in the thick of studying as it impacts their capacity to handle stressful times,” she added.

Last year, the NEET UG exam was held on September 12. Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres.