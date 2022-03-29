NTA To Conduct National Entrance Test For SHRESHTA 2022 On May 7; Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA 2022 will be conducted on May 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS) on May 7, 2022. Schemes for Residential Education for Students in High Classes in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) provides scholarships that cover almost all of the educational expenses of meritorious students of Classes 9 and 11 from Scheduled Caste communities.

The scheme is made to provide high quality education for meritorious SC students in CBSE affiliated reputed residential schools. The Central Government schools have funded approximately 3,000 seats for Classes 9 and 11 students from Scheduled Caste communities.

The application for the National Entrance Test 2022 for the academic year 2022-23 for the SHRESHTA has already been opened from March 14 and it will continue till April 14. There is no fee for the examination.

National Entrance Test For SHRESHTA 2022:

The National entrance test for SHRESHTA (NETS) is a national level test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in computer-based (CBT) mode. The entrance test will be held on May 7, 2022.

The examination will be held for both English and Hindi medium students. Candidates who qualify the SHRESHTA entrance exam are shortlisted for admission to CBSE affiliated schools.

National Entrance Test For SHRESHTA 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The students belong to Scheduled Caste communities, studying in Class 8 and Class 10 in the current academic year (2021-22) will be eligible for the test. Besides that, the patent’s annual income should be up to 2.5 lacks to fit into the eligibility criteria.

National Entrance Test For SHRESHTA 2022: Application

Eligible SC students who are willing to register can go to the official portal shreshta.gov.in. The registration would require no cost.

National Entrance Test For SHRESHTA 2022: Result And Admission

The result of the National entrance test for SHRESHTA (NETS) will be declared on May 20, 2022. The web counselling for admission would be done from May 21 to May 30, 2022.