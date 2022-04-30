NTA CMAT 2022 Result Declared, How To Check

NTA CMAT 2022 Result: To access the CMAT result, candidates have to use their application number, date of birth and security pin. CMAT was held on April 9, the paper was for 400 marks

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 30, 2022 8:56 am IST | Source: Careers360

NTA CMAT 2022 Result Declared, How To Check
NTA CMAT 2022 result is available on ntaresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NTA CMAT 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022). The candidates who had appeared in the CMAT exam can check the result on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. To access the CMAT result, candidates have to use their application number, date of birth and security pin. CMAT was held on April 9, the paper was for 400 marks.

CMAT 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the website- ntaresults.nic.in
  2. Click on CMAT 2022 result link
  3. Enter application number, date of birth and security pin
  4. CMAT 2022 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained in CMAT. Students’ raw scores have been converted to percentile score or NTA score using this formula: NTA score = 100 X {(No. of candidates appeared from your session with raw score equal to less than your score) ÷ (Total number of candidates appeared in your session)}.

As the CMAT result is now announced, participating institutions will soon release their respective cut-off marks. Students will have to apply separately to different institutions for admission. Students who have qualified in the exam will have to appear for further admission rounds – Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final CMAT result will be announced after GD and PI rounds.

Common Management Admission Test National Testing Agency (NTA)

