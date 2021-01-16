NTA To Close JEE Main 2021 Application Window Today; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main 2021 application window today, January 16, 2021, for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) February session. Students who want to get enrolled in undergraduate engineering programmes and are yet to apply online for JEE Main February 2021 session can register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in before NTA closes the JEE login window.

JEE Main 2021 Application -- Direct Link

Although the testing agency will open the JEE Main application correction window for the students to make minor corrections on the filled in JEE main online application, students must be extra careful and should see to it that the JEE application form 2021 is filled in correctly. The JEE Main correction will be opened between January 19 and January 21.

Also Read JEE Main 2021 February: How To Take Advantage Of New Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2021 Application Form -- Steps To Fill

Step 1: JEE Main Registration 2021

Candidates have to register for JEE Main 2021 by entering personal information including names, dates of birth, mobile numbers and email addresses.

Step 2: Filling JEE Main Application Form

After JEE Main 2021 registration, aspirants have to log in to the candidate portal with the system generated JEE Main login credentials and fill in all the required details of the form.

Step 3: Uploading Photograph, Signature

After filling in all the details, candidates will have to upload the scanned images of their photographs and signatures as per the required specifications.

Step 4: Payment Of JEE Main Application Fee

JEE Main application form will only be considered complete if candidates pay the JEE Main 2021 application fee. The application fee of JEE Main 2021 can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, or through UPI.

Step 5: Final Submission

JEE Main 2021 aspirants will have to submit the JEE Main application form 2021 after checking the information provided by the students in the NTA JEE Main application form.

Also Read NTA Warns Of Fake JEE Main 2021 Website, Applications, Fee Payments

Subsequent JEE Main 2021 attempts will be held in March, April and May. The JEE Main 2021 application login window for the subsequent attempts will open a few days before each attempt. The engineering aspirants will have to pay a separate JEE Main application fee for each attempt. The best out of all the attempts taken by a student will be considered for the final merit.