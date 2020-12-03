NTA To Close AISSEE 2021 Application Window Today; Details Here

AISSEE 2021 Application Window To Close Today

The application window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021) will close today at 5 pm. However, students will be allowed to pay the AISSEE application fee online till 11:50 pm. Candidates willing to appear for the AISSEE 2021 on January 10, 2021, can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to register at the official website -- aissee.nta.nic.in and create an account using their personal details including names and dates of birth; contact details including addresses, mobile phone numbers and email IDs. AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Earlier the last date to apply online for AISSEE 2021 was November 19. However “to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardships caused to them”, NTA extended the last date for submission of online AISSEE application forms 2021 up to December 3

AISSEE 2020 Registration -- Direct Link

AISSEE is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The testing agency opened the AISSEE registration window on October 20, 2020. To be eligible to apply for AISSEE 2021, candidates willing to appear for the admission test to Class 6 must be between 10 and 12 years old as on March 31, 2021. For admission to Class 9, students between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2021, can apply. AISSEE will be conducted as a pen and paper test.

To Register for AISSEE

Step 1 - Visit the official website of AISSEE 2020 -- aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID

Step 3 - Login again with the system-generated registration ID

Step 4 - Fill the details required and upload documents in the specified formats

Step 5: Pay the required AISSEE application fee

Step 6: Submit

AISSEE 2021 application fee is Rs 400 for the reserved category candidates and for all other categories, the admission fee is Rs 550. NTA will also allow the students to modify the AISSEE application 2021 form between December 5 and December 9. As per AISSEE dates, candidates appearing for the admission test will be able to access AISSEE 2021 admit cards from December 23 and the exam is scheduled to be held on January 10, 2021.