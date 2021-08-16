NTA Begins Registration For Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021)

CUCET 2021 application starts at cucet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

The application window for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2021) has opened. National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer CUCET 2021. The registration window for CUCET 2021 will remain open till September 2 (11:50 pm). To apply online, students will have to register at the websites -- cucet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. CUCET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 15, 16, 23, 24.

CU-CET 2021 Registration: Direct Link

CUCET will be held for admission to 12 participating Central Universities across India. These universities are -- Assam University, Silchar; Central University of Andhra Pradesh; Central University of Gujarat; Central University of Haryana; Central University of Jammu; Central University of Jharkhand; Central University of Karnataka; Central University of Kerala; Central University of Punjab; Central University of Rajasthan; Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Students seeking admission to undergraduate or integrated and postgraduate programs in the central universities can check the eligibility criteria required by a particular participating university for a desired programme.

Steps To Apply For CUCET 2021

Apply for Online Registration

Fill Online Application Form

Upload scanned photo and signature

Pay examination fee

“Admissions are handled at the level of each of the participating Central Universities (CUs) for their respective programs,” read a statement on the NTA website.

“After the declaration of the CU-CET 2021 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. There will be online/offline admission counselling for participating CUs,” it added.