NTA Announces NEET UG 2022 Result

NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). The neet.nta.nic.in and the nta.ac.in websites are hosting the NEET 2022 UG results. The NTA NEET results have been declared for over 18 lakh medical aspirants. The NTA NEET cut-off this year for unreserved category candidates has dropped from 720-138 in NEET result 2021 to 715-117 in NEET 2022 UG result. Direct Link to check NEET Result 2022; Cut-off of top colleges and More || NEET Result 2022 Live

Along with the NEET results 2022, NTA has also issued the final NEET answer key and the all India ranks. The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17.

To access the NEET 2022 result, medical aspirants will be required to login at the website with their application numbers and dates of birth. NTA has made three links active to access the NEET UG 2022 result. While announcing the NEET result 2022, NTA in a statement said: "The result of NEET (UG) - 2022 may be utilized by other entities of Central/State Governments for admission purpose in accordance with their rules."

Earlier on August 31, the NEET OMR sheets were issued and candidates had the provision to challenge the responses. The NEET result announced today has been declared after considering the grievances raised.

NTA held NEET 2022 exams twice, first on July 17 and then on September 4. The September 4 exam was held for a student who was asked to remove the undergarments as part of NTA’s frisking process and for some affected candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh.