JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result Declared

JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) result for session 1 today, July 10. The candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2022 June session exam can download the scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam was held between June 23 and June 29.

To download JEE Main 2022 session 1 scorecard, candidates need to click on the JEE Main 2022 result link. Use log-in credentials- roll number, application number, password, date of birth. JEE Main session 1 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

NTA is holding the JEE Main 2022 exams in two sessions this year in June and July. Students can appear in all the sessions. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list. The final JEE Main 2022 result will be declared after NTA concludes holding JEE in July.

The JEE Main session 2, or the July session, has been scheduled to be held between July 21 and July 30. The re-registration process for the July session was earlier closed yesterday, July 9.

JEE Main result 2022 has mention of details including the percentile scores of NTA and the candidate’s all India rank. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2022.