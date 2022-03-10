NTA Announces Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 Dates

GPAT 2022 dates announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announed the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 exam dates. GPAT 2022 will be held on April 9. The admission test for entry to MPharma programmes will be held between 9 am and 12 noon.

“..Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT-2022) for entry into M. Pharma programmes, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting GPAT-2022 Examinations on 09 April 2022 from 09:00 AM to 12 Noon,” an NTA statement said.

To be considered eligible to register for GPAT 2022, candidates must have a bachelors degree in pharmacy courses from a recognized university, college or whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2022-23. There is no age restriction.

While announcing the GPAT 2022 exam dates, NTA has also advised the candidates to keep visiting the NTA websites -- nta.ac.in/ and gpat.nta.nic.in/ for latest updates.

For any queries or clarifications, NTA added, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000, 011 69227700 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in.

GPAT 2022 question paper will comprise questions from topics including Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology and Biotechnology. Pharmacy aspirants can take GPAT mock tests hosted by the NTA to understand the pattern of the exam. GPAT 2022 score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. For admission, candidates will have to apply separately to the desired college with GPAT score.