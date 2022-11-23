  • Home
  NTA Announces DUET BEd Result 2022, Steps To Download Scorecard At Nta.ac.in

NTA Announces DUET BEd Result 2022, Steps To Download Scorecard At Nta.ac.in

DUET BEd Result 2022: The candidates appeared in the DUET 2022 exam can download scorecard on the official website- nta.ac.in. DUET 2022 was earlier held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 23, 2022 3:36 pm IST

Download DUET BEd scorecard at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DUET BEd Result 2022: The National Testing Agency today, November 23 announced the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2022) result for the B.Ed programme. The candidates appeared in the DUET 2022 exam can download scorecard on the official website- nta.ac.in. DUET 2022 was earlier held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

To check DUET BEd result on the official website- ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in and to download the scorecard, the candidates need to use form number and date of birth. Click on login, on DUET BEd scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. DUET result 2022 was announced after verifying the challenges made on the answer key, the answer key challenges was made live from November 9 to 11, 2022. ALSO READ |

DUET was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 28 Cities across India. The test was of objective type, comprising of multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Earlier on November 22, the DUET result for admission to PG and PhD programmes were announced. The DUET 2022 scorecards have been released for programmes including MA in English, Msc in Computer Science, MCA, PhD in Statistics, PhD in Zoology and PhD in Education.

For any quires or clarifications on DUET BEd result, candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in.

Delhi University Entrance Test DUET Answer key
