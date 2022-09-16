NTA Announces CUET UG 2022 Results

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CUET UG 2022 scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency today, September 16 announced the result for the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022). The candidates who had appeared in the CUET UG 2022 can check and download scorecard on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download CUET UG 2022 scorecard, candidates need to enter application number, date of birth. CUET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. CUET 2022 Result Live

According to CUET UG 2022 marking scheme, the candidates will be awarded 5 marks for every correct response. However, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer and no marks will be deducted for unattempted question. The CUET UG normalisation method, or equipercentile method will include the percentile for each candidate which is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session.

The candidates who got qualified in CUET UG 2022 can take admission in central universities. Universities like Delhi University and BR Ambedkar University have already started the application process for admission to their undergraduate courses.

A total of 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for CUET 2022 UG exam which was concluded on August 30 in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside.