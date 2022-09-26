NTA To Announce CUET PG 2022 Result Today

CUET PG 2022 Result: The CUET PG 2022 scorecard can be accessed at cuet.nta.nic.in using application number, password

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 26, 2022 7:57 am IST

Download CUET PG 2022 scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 on September 26. The CUET PG 2022 score card will be available to download on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2022 Result LIVE

The CUET PG 2022 scorecard can be accessed at cuet.nta.nic.in using application number, password. CUET PG scorecard will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. The CUET PG 2022 answer key was earlier released on September 24, and the exam was concluded on September 12. READ MORE | List Of Central Universities To Pursue Admissions

The students who have qualified in CUET PG 2022 can take admission in 40 central universities and other state universities. CUET PG 2022 scorecard will be prepared on the basis of separate scores for section 1 General papers (25 questions) and section 2 Domain Knowledge (75 questions). ALSO READ | UGC Asks Universities To Make Necessary Preparations For Admissions

The CUET PG 2022 admission process will be commenced following the declaration of result. The admission process details will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Common University Entrance Test Common University Entrance Test (PG)
