NTA Announces CUET PG 2022 Result

CUET PG 2022 Result: NTA has issued CUET PG 2022 scorecard, download at cuet.nta.nic.in using application number, date of birth

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 26, 2022 4:48 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

CUET PG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 on September 26. The candidates appearing in the CUET PG 2022 can check and download the scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG Result 2022 LIVE

Nearly 4 lakh students appeared for the CUET PG 2022 held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2022. CUET PG 2022 answer key was earlier released on September 24, the candidates can download the answer key on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. READ MORE | List Of Central Universities To Pursue Admissions

To download CUET PG 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link at cuet.nta.nic.in. Enter the required credentials, CUET PG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the score card PDF and take a print for future reference.

The CUET PG 2022 score card has separate scores for section 1 General papers (25 questions) and section 2 Domain Knowledge (75 questions). CUET PG 2022 scores will be valid for admissions in 40 central universities and other state universities for the academic session 2022-2023.

