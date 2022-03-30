NTA Announces CMAT 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release

NTA announces CMAT 2022 exam centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam centre cities for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) scheduled for April 9. The CMAT exam centres 2022 are the venues wherein the CMAT 2022 will be held. CMAT exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the application form. Students due to appear CMAT can check the exam centre city on the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Recommended: Download CMAT Free previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here Recommended: New IIMs Place Nearly All MBA Graduates But At Half The Average Salary Of Old Ones. Read More Recommended: Why Are More Startups Hiring MBAs? Top 6 Reasons. Read More

To make the students plan their schedule to reach the CMAT 2022 exam centre, NTA has released the exam centre cities earlier.

“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on cmat.nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their application number and date of birth from the website cmat.nta.nic.in,” an NTA statement said.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” NTA added.

How To Check CMAT Exam Centre 2022