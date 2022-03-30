NTA Announces CMAT 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release
CMAT 2022: CMAT exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the application form. Students due to appear CMAT can check the exam centre city on the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam centre cities for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) scheduled for April 9. The CMAT exam centres 2022 are the venues wherein the CMAT 2022 will be held. CMAT exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the application form. Students due to appear CMAT can check the exam centre city on the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in.
Recommended: Download CMAT Free previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here
Recommended: New IIMs Place Nearly All MBA Graduates But At Half The Average Salary Of Old Ones. Read More
Recommended: Why Are More Startups Hiring MBAs? Top 6 Reasons. Read More
To make the students plan their schedule to reach the CMAT 2022 exam centre, NTA has released the exam centre cities earlier.
“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on cmat.nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their application number and date of birth from the website cmat.nta.nic.in,” an NTA statement said.
“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” NTA added.
How To Check CMAT Exam Centre 2022
- Visit the official website of NTA -- cmat.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link -- Advanced Intimation of Examination City for CMAT 2022
- On the next window, insert the CMAT 2022 application number, date of birth and password
- Submit and view the allotted CMAT exam centre city