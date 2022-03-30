  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Announces CMAT 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release

NTA Announces CMAT 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release

CMAT 2022: CMAT exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the application form. Students due to appear CMAT can check the exam centre city on the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 6:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CMAT 2022 Exam Date Announced; To Be Held On April 9
AICTE CMAT 2022: Management Entrance Test In April; Registration Begins
CMAT 2022 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Steps
ICMAI CMA Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended; Know Details
ICMAI CMA June Exam: Training For Inter, Final Exams Exempted
CMAT 2021 Result Announced; Here’s Direct Link
NTA Announces CMAT 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release
NTA announces CMAT 2022 exam centres
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam centre cities for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) scheduled for April 9. The CMAT exam centres 2022 are the venues wherein the CMAT 2022 will be held. CMAT exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the application form. Students due to appear CMAT can check the exam centre city on the official website -- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Recommended: Download CMAT Free previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

Recommended: New IIMs Place Nearly All MBA Graduates But At Half The Average Salary Of Old Ones. Read More

Recommended: Why Are More Startups Hiring MBAs? Top 6 Reasons. Read More

To make the students plan their schedule to reach the CMAT 2022 exam centre, NTA has released the exam centre cities earlier.

“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on cmat.nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their application number and date of birth from the website cmat.nta.nic.in,” an NTA statement said.

“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” NTA added.

How To Check CMAT Exam Centre 2022

  • Visit the official website of NTA -- cmat.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link -- Advanced Intimation of Examination City for CMAT 2022
  • On the next window, insert the CMAT 2022 application number, date of birth and password
  • Submit and view the allotted CMAT exam centre city
Click here for more Education News
Common Management Admission Test AICTE CMAT

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
UGC Directs Universities To Create Supernumerary Seats For Covid-Orphaned Under PM Cares
UGC Directs Universities To Create Supernumerary Seats For Covid-Orphaned Under PM Cares
Bihar Board To Announce Matric 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow
Bihar Board To Announce Matric 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow
CUET: UGC To Write To Education Ministers, Hold Meetings With Vice-Chancellors Of Public Funded Universities
CUET: UGC To Write To Education Ministers, Hold Meetings With Vice-Chancellors Of Public Funded Universities
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................