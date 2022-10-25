  • Home
NTA Announces AISSEE 2023 Dates; Application Underway At Aissee.nta.nic.in

The application for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2023 (AISSEE 2023) has started. Candidates can apply online at AISSEE 2023 at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 11:49 am IST

AISSEE 2023 application form portal active
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) has announced the application and exam dates. The AISSEE application form 2023 portal will remain active till November 30 (5 pm). Applicants will have to register at the official website -- aissee.nta.nic.in and create an account by using their personal details including names and dates of birth; contact details including addresses, mobile phone numbers and email IDs. AISSEE is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Although candidates can register online for AISSEE by November 30 (5 pm), NTA will allow the applicants to pay the AISSEE application fee online till 11:50 pm. AISSEE 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023.

Steps To Register for AISSEE

  1. Visit the official website of AISSEE 2023 -- aissee.nta.nic.in
  2. Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID
  3. Login again with the system-generated AISSEE registration ID
  4. Fill in the details required and upload documents in the specified formats
  5. Pay the required AISSEE application fee
  6. Submit

For admission to Class 6, candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on March 31, 2023. Admission for girls is open in Class 6 only in all Sainik Schools, an NTA statement said. While candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2023, for admission to Class 9 and should have passed Class 8.

