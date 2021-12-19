NTA Announces AISSEE 2022 Exam Centre City Ahead Of Admit Card Release

NTA releases AISSEE exam centre city ahead of admit card release

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam centre cities for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2022 (AISSEE 2022) scheduled for January 1, 2022. The AISSEE exam centres 2022 are the venues wherein the AISSEE will be held. AISSEE exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the application form. Students due to appear AISSEE can check the exam centre city on the official website -- aissee.nta.nic.in.

To make the students plan their schedule to reach the AISSEE 2022 exam centre, NTA has released the exam centre cities in advance.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” an NTA statement said.

How To Check AISSEE Exam Centre 2021

Visit the official website of NTA -- aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on the link -- Advanced Intimation of Examination City for AISSEE 2022

On the next window, insert the AISSEE 2022 application number, date of birth and password

Submit and view the allotted AISSEE exam centre city

Candidates will not be allowed to carry any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, purse, cap, goggles, jackets, any kind of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material), eatables (loose or packed), mobile phone, ear phone, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, formulae, log tables, whitener, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets, devices, pointed instruments etc in the examination centre.