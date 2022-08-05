JEE Main Result 2022 Session Two

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2: The National Testing Agency will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 July session result on Saturday, August 6, as informed by NTA official to Careers360. Candidates can check the JEE Main session two results by signing in through application number, date of birth and security pin. Along with the JEE Main result, the NTA will also issue the rank list and cut-off marks.

The NTA will issue the percentile scores of candidates which will be based on the normalisation process and calculated through the following method

Formula: 100 X (The number of candidates scored equal to or less than you in the session) / (Total number of candidates appeared in the session)

JEE Main July 2022 was conducted between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. The JEE Main session 2 answer key was released on August 3, 2022. NTA will release the JEE Main final answer key, individual scorecard and merit list on its website. Steps to check the JEE Main session 2 result is provided here.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Go to JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in Click on the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page Log in with the required login details Submit it and JEE Mains result 2022 will display on the screen Download it and take a print for future use.

The top 2.5 lakh students selected on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank list will be declared eligible for the advanced examination. These students can apply for JEE Advanced from August 7 to 11. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 examination on August 28. The students have the options to choose 8 examination centres during the application. The result of JEE Advanced 2022 will declare on September 11.