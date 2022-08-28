NTA AIAPGET 2022: Form Correction Process Starts Tomorrow, Check Editable Fields

NTA AIAPGET 2022 Correction Process To Start Tomorrow

AIAPGET 2022 Form Correction: National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 form correction window tomorrow, August 29. Candidates who are willing to make changes in their AIAPGET 2022 application form, can do it from the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. The candidates can make changes in their application details till August 31, by 11:50 pm. The candidates can access the AIAPGET application form online using the registration number, date of birth and security pin.

The NTA has conducted the registration process for AIAPGET 2022 from July 25 to August 27. The candidates can edit details in their AP ICET 2022 application form which includes information like-

Name of candidates, photo, signature

Qualifying exam - year of appearing or passing,

Medium of instruction in qualifying exam,

Place of study - intermediate or degree,

Parent's name,

Birth state, birth district,

Gender and other details as mentioned in the official notification.

AIAPGET 2022 Form Correction: How To Make Changes

Go to the official website- aiapget.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'AIAPGET' link Log in through application number, date of birth and security pin Proceed to edit details in application form, submit the application form.

The AIAPGET is conducted for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. AIAPGET is held once every year in a computer-based mode. The AIAPGET 2022 examination date is yet to be announced.