NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply

AIAPGET 2022 application process begins

NTA AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022. The AIAPGET 2022 application form is available on the official website-- aiapget.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill and submit the AIAPGET application form is August 18, 2022.

Although the AIAPGET 2022 application window will remain open till August 18 (upto 11:50 pm), students will be able to pay the application fee till 11:50 pm on August 19.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET, is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. AIAPGET is conducted once every year in a computer-based mode. The AIAPGET 2022 date is yet to be announced.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS qualification degree and have completed one year of internship.

AYUSH graduates must get a provisional/permanent registration certificate of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS issued by CCIM/ CCH/ state board, university, or Deemed university.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- aiapget.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Registration for AIAPGET test 2022’ Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number” Using the system generated application number, complete the AIAPGET application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the AIAPGET application Download, save and print the confirmation page

After submitting the AIAPGET 2022 application form, the candidates will be allowed to rectify/edit their details using the correction window. NTA AIAPGET correction window 2022 can be accessed from August 20.