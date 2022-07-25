  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply

NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply

NTA AIAPGET 2022: The AIAPGET 2022 application form is available on the official website-- aiapget.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill and submit the AIAPGET application form is August 18, 2022.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 25, 2022 9:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Releases AIAPGET 2021 Revised Scorecard; Direct Link Here
AIAPGET 2021 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link
NTA Declares AIAPGET 2021 Result; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
NTA Releases AIAPGET 2021 Provisional Answer Key, Students’ Response Sheets
AIA PGET 2021: NTA Releases Notice Regarding Allotment Of Test Centers; Read Here
AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link
NTA AIAPGET 2022 Application Process Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply
AIAPGET 2022 application process begins

NTA AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022. The AIAPGET 2022 application form is available on the official website-- aiapget.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill and submit the AIAPGET application form is August 18, 2022.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore Now
Recommended: Upskill yourself with online certifications in Medicine. Know More

ALSO READ | SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam Registration Underway; Application Process, Dates Here

Although the AIAPGET 2022 application window will remain open till August 18 (upto 11:50 pm), students will be able to pay the application fee till 11:50 pm on August 19.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET, is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. AIAPGET is conducted once every year in a computer-based mode. The AIAPGET 2022 date is yet to be announced.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates who have BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS qualification degree and have completed one year of internship.
  • AYUSH graduates must get a provisional/permanent registration certificate of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS issued by CCIM/ CCH/ state board, university, or Deemed university.

NTA AIAPGET 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website-- aiapget.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Registration for AIAPGET test 2022’

  3. Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.

  4. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”

  5. Using the system generated application number, complete the AIAPGET application form

  6. Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

  7. Pay the application fee online

  8. Submit the AIAPGET application

  9. Download, save and print the confirmation page

NTA AIAPGET 2022 Registration: Direct Link

After submitting the AIAPGET 2022 application form, the candidates will be allowed to rectify/edit their details using the correction window. NTA AIAPGET correction window 2022 can be accessed from August 20.

Click here for more Education News
All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live: JEE Main BE, BTech Shift 2 Ends; Slot 2 Paper Analysis, Answer Key Here
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: JEE Main BE, BTech Shift 2 Ends; Slot 2 Paper Analysis, Answer Key Here
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Chemistry Was ‘Easiest’; Paper 1 Analysis Of Day 1 Afternoon Shift
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Chemistry Was ‘Easiest’; Paper 1 Analysis Of Day 1 Afternoon Shift
TS ICET 2022 Exam On July 27-28; Last-Minute Preparation Tips, Key Points
TS ICET 2022 Exam On July 27-28; Last-Minute Preparation Tips, Key Points
Huge Difference In Amount Sanctioned And Utilised Under HEFA
Huge Difference In Amount Sanctioned And Utilised Under HEFA
Government Scheme Providing Free Smart Phone To Support Learning Is Fake, Confirms PIB
Government Scheme Providing Free Smart Phone To Support Learning Is Fake, Confirms PIB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................