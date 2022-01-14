NTA Releases AIAPGET 2021 Revised Scorecard; Direct Link Here

  • Home
NTA has released the AIAPGET 2021 revised score cards on the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 14, 2022 12:01 pm IST

AIAPGET 2021 revised scorecard released
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised score card for the All Indian AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021. Candidates can download their score card through the official website- aiapget.nta.ac.in.

“The candidates who had appeared for Ayurveda Exam on September 18, 2021 (First Shift) are hereby informed to download their revised Score Card,” the NTA said in the notice.

AIAPGET 2021 Revised Scorecard Direct Link

The AIAPGET 2021 exam was conducted on September 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the result for the same was announced on October 21.

AIAPGET 2021: How To Download Revised Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website – aiapget.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on “Scorecard AIAPGET 2021” link
  3. Enter your credentials and click on submit
  4. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

On the basis of the AIAPGET 2021 results, admission to postgraduate (PG) AYUSH courses for the 2021-22 academic session will be done. Candidates meeting the AIAPGET 2021 cut-off can apply for admission to all India (open/other states) and state quota seats to the MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities and deemed universities across the country.

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test
