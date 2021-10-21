NTA Declares AIAPGET 2021 Result; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

AIAPGET result declared at aiapget.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the AIAPGET 2021 results online on the official website -- aiapget.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the online test for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 can access their results by logging in at the official website with their roll numbers, dates of birth and security pins. AIAPGET is held for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

AIAPGET 2021 Result Direct Link

On the basis of the AIAPGET 2021 results, admission to postgraduate (PG) AYUSH courses for the 2021-22 academic session will be done. Candidates meeting the AIAPGET 2021 cut-off can apply for admission to all India (open/other states) and state quota seats to the MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities and deemed universities across the country.

How To Download AIAPGET 2021 Result, Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the direct link above or go to aiapget.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Login through application numbers and passwords or application numbers and dates pf birth

Step 3: Submit and access the AIAPGET 2021 result and score card

The AIAPGET 2021 result scorecard has a mention of details including the names of students, total marks of the test, subject-wise scores obtained, all India rank of the candidate, and cut-off marks.