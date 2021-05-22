NSUI Writes To Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor To Cancel Final Semester Exams

NSUI has written a letter to vice chancellor of Delhi University to cancel final semester exam

The Congress' student wing has written a letter to the Delhi University’s vice-chancellor demanding the cancellation of final year examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter addressed to acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi, National Students Union of India (NSUI) National Secretary Lokesh Chugh said it is not feasible to conduct final year examinations as the nation faces a double crisis situation.

“India is facing a double crisis situation wherein on one hand the country is already fighting against the pandemic and in the middle of that we are now also fighting against the new epedemic that is Black Fungus. The situation is deteriorating and is out of control of the govt, In such conditions it is not at all justified to put additional pressure on students regarding the examination,” Mr Lokesh said.

The Delhi University on May 21 announced that the exams for the final year, end semester students will begin on June 7. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the exams were deferred till June 1. The university, in an official order on Thursday, said that it will soon release the new date sheet.

Mr Lokesh Chugh said: “According to data there is not even a single home except the Ambani’s Adani’s and Modi Ji who is not a sufferer of this pandemic. Every family is badly fighting against this deadly disease. It will be totally unjustified to the student community if there will be any notice for final year examinations.”

NSUI in its letter has demanded the vice-chancellor and the government to cancel the final year examination. “If not then NSUI will be bound to come on streets and protest for the student community,” the letter read.