  • Home
  • Education
  • NSUI To Protest Against Central Universities Common Entrance Test

NSUI To Protest Against Central Universities Common Entrance Test

"The universities will lose their autonomy under this new entrance system. Also, it is anti-poor students as they won't be able to afford expensive coaching classes," NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 6, 2022 11:18 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

CUCET 2022 Date Soon; Check List Of Participating Universities, Language Of Test, Details
CUCET 2022: Here’s What We Know About The Central University Admission Test
NTA CUCET 2022 Dates Soon; Participating Universities, Application Process
CUCET 2022: List Of Universities That Accept The Entrance Test Score
JNU, DU Implements CUCET For Admission To Its Courses; Know More About The Common Entrance Test
Central Universities Common Entrance Test To Be Held In Multiple Languages
NSUI To Protest Against Central Universities Common Entrance Test
CUCET will be held for admission to central universities
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India on Saturday said it will protest against the implementation of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET). "The authorities have not accommodated the opinions of students and teachers before imposing this decision on universities. The universities will lose their autonomy under this new entrance system. Also, it is anti-poor students as they won't be able to afford expensive coaching classes," NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said in a statement.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET 2022 Syllabus Free!

Don't Miss: List of CUCET participating colleges and seats offered by them, Download Now!

Latest:  Previous Years Sample Papers with Solutions for CUCET 2022, Download Free!

In its office-bearers' meet here, the organisation decided to take up various issues concerning the student community, particularly CUCET. The student body will also organise webinars and various other events to explain the "demerits" of the National Education Policy to more and more students, it said.

It will so raise its voice against long-pending army recruitment and Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) results, he said. "The organisation will also launch a nationwide membership drive to connect with new students in colleges and universities and identify new student leaders from across the country," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Central Universities Common Entrance Test National Students' Union of India (NSUI) CUCET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Govt's Business Blasters Programme In Private Schools Also From Next Year: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Govt's Business Blasters Programme In Private Schools Also From Next Year: Manish Sisodia
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection On BSEB Inter Answer Key Today
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Last Date To Raise Objection On BSEB Inter Answer Key Today
Colleges To Become ‘Degree-Awarding Multidisciplinary Autonomous Institutions’ By 2035: Draft UGC Guidelines
Colleges To Become ‘Degree-Awarding Multidisciplinary Autonomous Institutions’ By 2035: Draft UGC Guidelines
Board Exam 2022 Updates: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE Date Sheet
Board Exam 2022 Updates: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE Date Sheet
Business Blasters Investment Summit “Successful”, Investors From Across The Country Participated
Business Blasters Investment Summit “Successful”, Investors From Across The Country Participated
.......................... Advertisement ..........................