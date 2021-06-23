  • Home
  • Education
  • NSUI Campaigns Against UGC's Directive Asking Educational Institutions To Put Up PM Modi's Banners

NSUI Campaigns Against UGC's Directive Asking Educational Institutions To Put Up PM Modi's Banners

NSUI initiated a campaign ''Thank You For What?'' in response to the UGC's directive of asking universities to put up posters thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 11:00 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Manish Sisodia Calls Review Meet After Finding Construction Errors At Schools
Assess If Physical Classes Can Be Held For Classes 10, 12 Students In Covid Free Villages: Maharashtra CM
Karnataka Government To Launch 2,500 Smart Classrooms, Distribute Tablets To 1.55 Lakh Students
Medicine Classes In Punjab To Resume From June 28: Minister
At 67, Vadodara Woman Fulfils Decades-Old Doctorate Dream
Students, Teachers Will Be Given Priority In Vaccination: Karnataka Chief Minister
NSUI Campaigns Against UGC's Directive Asking Educational Institutions To Put Up PM Modi's Banners
NSUI on Tuesday initiated a campaign ''Thank You For What?'
New Delhi:

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Tuesday initiated a campaign ''Thank You For What?'' in response to the UGC's directive of asking universities to put up posters thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting free vaccination for people aged 18 and above.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) put up the posters under the campaign at the Delhi University on Tuesday and will also put them up at other varieties.

NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan appealed to the students to counter Prime Minister's posters by raising questions.

"Should we thank the PM for not declaring any relief packages for the students? Should we thank the PM for not making any vaccination policy for the students? Should we thank the PM for not giving any relaxation in the fees and loan for the students? Should we thank the PM for ignoring the voices of the unemployed? Should we thank the PM for being the reason to ruin the academic year of the students?" he said.

The NSUI plans to reply to these PM posters on the university campuses by initiating the campaign of ''Thank You for What'' posters, he added. Kundan said issues concerning the students should be addressed and money should be spent for their welfare.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) NSUI
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET MDS Result For All India 50% Quota Seats Announced, Direct Link
NEET MDS Result For All India 50% Quota Seats Announced, Direct Link
Jamia Millia Islamia Holds Offline Entrance Exams For PhD Admissions
Jamia Millia Islamia Holds Offline Entrance Exams For PhD Admissions
'No Reason To Interfere': Supreme Court On CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Assessment Scheme
'No Reason To Interfere': Supreme Court On CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Assessment Scheme
Manish Sisodia Calls Review Meet After Finding Construction Errors At Schools
Manish Sisodia Calls Review Meet After Finding Construction Errors At Schools
Delhi University Releases Revised Academic Calendar
Delhi University Releases Revised Academic Calendar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................