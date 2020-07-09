Image credit: Shutterstock NSUI To Run #SpeakUpForStudents Campaign Against University Exams

The National Students' Union of India, or NSUI, the student wing of the Indian National Congress, will run #SpeakUpForStudents social media campaign on Friday, July 10, to demand cancellation of exams and evaluation on the basis of past performance. ”The other demand is #NoFeesFor6Months”, keeping in view the economic distress suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown, the student body said.

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, released revised guidelines that ordered conduct of final-year university exams by September end. Students have been continuously protesting on social media against the decision since the announcement.

“ NSUI has been running a national campaign to scrap exams for the past two months...NSUI has done meetings with more than 100 Universities. submitted memorandums to VCs of almost 150 universities across the country, sent messages in these university WhatsApp groups, done district-wise protests and press conferences, and filed writ petitions in many states,” a statement by the student body said.

“69 universities (of the ones we are tracking) have agreed to promote students; many state governments have also followed suit including Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan,” the statement added.

COVID-19 And University Exams

Speaking against the conduct of exams, NSUI argued that the ongoing academic session was disrupted midway due to the COVID-19 lockdown, forcing students to go back to home. “Many went without books”, NSUI said.

Online classes arranged by different institutes were discriminatory as poor students could not benefit due to lack of resources, the student body said.

“India is the third worst affected country in the world by Covid19 virus. Traveling back to the universities to take the physical exam may expose them to the virus,” the official statement said.

“For most undergraduate courses, the final term is only 1 out of 6 semesters and it is very much possible to extrapolate from past performance and other internal assessments...It is important to end uncertainty and allow students to prepare for the next year,” the statement added.