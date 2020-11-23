  • Home
  • Education
  • NSUI Goa Demands Cancellation Of Offline Classes For Class 10, 12 Students

NSUI Goa Demands Cancellation Of Offline Classes For Class 10, 12 Students

With less than thirty per cent attendance recorded on the first day of school, National Students Union of India (NSUI) Goa on Sunday demanded cancellation of offline classes for Class X and XII students in the state.

Education | ANI | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 10:08 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Government Defends Merger Of Schools
Schools in Pune City To Remain Closed, Decision On Reopening On December 13 : Mayor
COVID-19: Nashik Schools To Remain Shut Till January 4
Karnataka: Decision On Reopening Of Schools To Be Taken On November 23
Colleges May Be Shut If COVID-19 Cases Rise: Karnataka Health Minister
Parents, Teachers Should Work Together To Promote Children's Rights: Assam Chief Minister
NSUI Goa Demands Cancellation Of Offline Classes For Class 10, 12 Students
NSUI Goa Demands Cancellation Of Offline Classes For Class 10, 12 Students
Image credit: Shutterstock
Panaji:

With less than thirty per cent attendance recorded on the first day of school, National Students Union of India (NSUI) Goa on Sunday demanded cancellation of offline classes for Class X and XII students in the state.

The Congress student wing said that parents are scared to send their children to schools due to the fear of COVID-19.

According to the official release, "If there are no students then why offline classes, continue online classes as it was before since it''s the safe mode of education and take practicals and difficulties once a week."

NSUI Goa said that the students will meet their friends without following the social distancing norms hence it will be practically impossible to follow the SOPs.

"Other states have closed their schools after hundreds of students and staff were found positive, I urge the CM not to repeat this in Goa, after knowing the outcome from other states still CM wants to continue with the offline classes , why CM is so ignorant? Why CM is not listening to all the associations and PTA committees?," the release read.

The student wing said that Goa government should not put the lives of student at risk and roll back the offline classes, otherwise NSUI Goa will gherao the education department. (ANI)

Click here for more Education News
Education News NSUI Goa schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha Government Defends Merger Of Schools
Odisha Government Defends Merger Of Schools
Schools in Pune City To Remain Closed, Decision On Reopening On December 13 : Mayor
Schools in Pune City To Remain Closed, Decision On Reopening On December 13 : Mayor
COVID-19: Nashik Schools To Remain Shut Till January 4
COVID-19: Nashik Schools To Remain Shut Till January 4
CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21 For Physics
CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21 For Physics
CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date To Be Announced Soon: Official
CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date To Be Announced Soon: Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................