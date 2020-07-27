Image credit: Shutterstock NSUI Files Plea In Karnataka High Court To Postpone KCET

The National Students' Union of India, affiliated to the India National Congress Party, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to postpone the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Scheduled to begin from July 30. NSUI’s plea comes against the backrdrop of students urging the state government to postpone KCET exams keeping in view of the health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSUI Karnataka, through its official social media handle, said: “NSUI Karnataka has filed a PIL in the respected High Court of Karnataka requesting to intervene and postpone KCET exams which is scheduled to conduct on July 30 and July 31.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, on July 21, had announced that the state will be conducting KCET on July 30 and July 31, as it did for the Karnataka Class 10 board exams.

The government said that the exams will be conducted under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with thermal screening, wearing of masks and physical distance strictly followed. The government also said that the exam centres will be sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

The Karnataka Government had postponed the KCET exams in a notification released on March 30, later on May 13, it announced that KCET will be conducted in July. The government has also decided to postpone the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams as the final year exams are yet to be held for those students. The PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams were to be held on August 8-9 and August 9, respectively.