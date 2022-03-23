National Level Science Talent Search Exam (NSTSE 2022) Result Declared, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NSTSE result 2022 on the official website

NSTSE 2022 Result: The National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE 2022) result has been announced. The candidates who have appeared in the NSTSE exam 2022 can check and download the result on the website of NSTSE exam. Over a crore (1,10,00,000) students have participated in the NSTSE exam 2022.

NSTSE 2022 Result: How To Check

Visit the official website Click on 'NSTSE 2022' result link Enter Login Id NSTSE 2022 result will appear on the screen Download NSTSE 2022 result, take a print out for further reference.

Sara Kukreja has secured rank 1 in the NSTSE 2022 soring 54 out of 60. She took tutions from Aakash+BYJU’S, Delhi. Sara also bagged rank 2 in the National Science Olympiad, NSO 2022. NSTSE topper is awarded a Rs 2,00,000 cash prize. The top three rankers from each state are given a special encouragement award. The syllabus includes Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Critical Thinking and General Science, the release mentioned.

NSO exams are conducted annually by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). NSO is a scholarship exam aimed at cultivating scientific reasoning and logical ability among students studying in class 1 to class 12, through a rigorous test. SOF NSO is conducted at Levels 1 and 2. Level 1 is conducted for all students studying in classes 1 to 12 whereas those students who qualify level 1 exam (from class 3 -12), qualify to sit for the level 2 exam. International rank holder is awarded with Rs 50,000 and a medal while rank 2 is awarded with Rs 25,000 and a medal, it read.