  • Home
  • Education
  • NSEE 2022 To be Conducted On June 21; Check Exam Details, Registration Process

NSEE 2022 To be Conducted On June 21; Check Exam Details, Registration Process

The NSEE 2022 application form is available on the website- dtenagaland.org.in. The NSEE 2022 registration process is underway and will be continued till May 20, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 10, 2022 12:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 Science Paper Begins, Analysis, Answer Key Soon
CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Release Date, Time, Official Website
Tamil Nadu HSE 1st Year Exams Begin Today, Important Guidelines For Candidates
CBSE 10th Term 2 Science Exam 2022 Today; Key Instructions To Follow
Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Cut-Off Marks For NEET Super-Speciality Courses
CMI Revises Date To Release Admit Card For Entrance Exam 2022; Check Important Details
NSEE 2022 To be Conducted On June 21; Check Exam Details, Registration Process
NSEE 2022 will be conducted tentatively on June 21
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will be conducted the Nagaland State Entrance Examination, or NSEE 2022, for Para- Medical, Agriculture and Allied degree courses tentatively on June 21, 2022. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Kohima i.e. dtenagaland.org.in. The NSEE 2022 application form is available on the same website. The NSEE 2022 registration process is underway and will be continued till May 20, 2022. Once the NSEE 2022 admit card is released, the candidates will be able to download it from the website. (Also read: NEET 2022 Application Window Closes Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Check Registration Details, Exam Date)

“The form may also be downloaded from the website www.dtenagaland.org.in in which case the fee should be paid while submitting the form printed in white paper (A4 size),” the official notice reads.

“The last date for receiving the complete forms by hand is May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm, students who have appeared / to be appeared Class 10+2 or equivalent are also eligible to apply. However their selection will be subjected to obtaining the requisite percentage of marks prescribed for the courses,” the NBSE said on the official notice.

Documents Required For NSEE 2022 Registration

  1. Recent passport size photographs
  2. HSLC admit card.
  3. HSSLC admit card.
  4. HSSLC mark sheet.
  5. ST certificate.
  6. Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland Certificate.
  7. Backward Tribe Certificate (if applicable)

NSEE 2022: Important Details To Note

  1. The duration of the examination will be three hours.
  2. There will be 180 (One hundred and eighty) questions in the NSEE 2022.
  3. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) only.
  4. The syllabus of NSEE 2022 will be extracted from Class 11 and 12 from the Science stream.
  5. On the NSEE 2022 question paper, there will be four sections- Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.
Click here for more Education News
Education News Nagaland Students

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 Science Paper Begins, Analysis, Answer Key Soon
Live | CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 Science Paper Begins, Analysis, Answer Key Soon
CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Release Date, Time, Official Website
CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Release Date, Time, Official Website
Tamil Nadu HSE 1st Year Exams Begin Today, Important Guidelines For Candidates
Tamil Nadu HSE 1st Year Exams Begin Today, Important Guidelines For Candidates
Himachal Pradesh: 137 Colleges Of Five Districts To Come Under Sardar Patel University
Himachal Pradesh: 137 Colleges Of Five Districts To Come Under Sardar Patel University
CBSE 10th Term 2 Science Exam 2022 Today; Key Instructions To Follow
CBSE 10th Term 2 Science Exam 2022 Today; Key Instructions To Follow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................