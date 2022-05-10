NSEE 2022 To be Conducted On June 21; Check Exam Details, Registration Process

Image credit: Shutterstock NSEE 2022 will be conducted tentatively on June 21

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will be conducted the Nagaland State Entrance Examination, or NSEE 2022, for Para- Medical, Agriculture and Allied degree courses tentatively on June 21, 2022. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Kohima i.e. dtenagaland.org.in. The NSEE 2022 application form is available on the same website. The NSEE 2022 registration process is underway and will be continued till May 20, 2022. Once the NSEE 2022 admit card is released, the candidates will be able to download it from the website. (Also read: NEET 2022 Application Window Closes Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Check Registration Details, Exam Date)

“The form may also be downloaded from the website www.dtenagaland.org.in in which case the fee should be paid while submitting the form printed in white paper (A4 size),” the official notice reads.

“The last date for receiving the complete forms by hand is May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm, students who have appeared / to be appeared Class 10+2 or equivalent are also eligible to apply. However their selection will be subjected to obtaining the requisite percentage of marks prescribed for the courses,” the NBSE said on the official notice.

Documents Required For NSEE 2022 Registration

Recent passport size photographs HSLC admit card. HSSLC admit card. HSSLC mark sheet. ST certificate. Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland Certificate. Backward Tribe Certificate (if applicable)

NSEE 2022: Important Details To Note