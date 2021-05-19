  • Home
  • Education
  • NSE Academy, Bharathiar University Sign Pact To Establish Centre Of Excellence

NSE Academy, Bharathiar University Sign Pact To Establish Centre Of Excellence

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, has joined hands with Bharathiar University in Tamil Nadu for creating a Centre of Excellence for capital markets.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 19, 2021 1:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI, Bharathiar University Tie Up For Academic Collaboration
‘FakeBuster’: IIT Ropar Develops Detector To Identify Imposters
Pune University UG, PG Results Declared; Direct Link
Rajasthan High Court Pulls Up ICAI For Withholding Student's Result
COVID Care Centre To Be Set Up In Pondicherry University
ICRI Announces Free Education For COVID Affected Students
NSE Academy, Bharathiar University Sign Pact To Establish Centre Of Excellence
NSE Academy has joined hands with Bharathiar University for creating a Centre of Excellence for capital markets
New Delhi:

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, has joined hands with Bharathiar University in Tamil Nadu for creating a Centre of Excellence for capital markets. The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, NSE said in a statement on Wednesday.

This Centre of Excellence is crafted to prepare the faculty of Bharathiar University and its affiliated colleges to enhance their knowledge in the domain of financial services.

NSE Academy will work closely with Bharathiar University to provide the industry-ready curriculum which has been designed by industry experts, it said.

The Centre of Excellence will also facilitate the faculty and students to have a regular interaction with industry practitioners through workshops, industry sessions and hackathons, it added.

"Financial well-being is a key motto of NSE as there is a high need for people to know more about the markets. NSE has been playing a pivotal role with the help of technology and tools in supporting and providing a learning platform for this purpose," Hari K Chief Business Officer National Stock Exchange of India said.

According to him, the association between NSE Academy and Bharathiar University will bring about significant change in the education space and provide the learners with high-quality content and specific skills for the students.

"There is a need for educating and transforming the students in such a way that their skills could be useful for the industry who in turn can sensitize and bring the first-time investors and develop the equity saving culture among the investors," P Kaliraj, Vice Chancellor, Bharathiar University, said.

He, further, said that the collaboration will address the problem of lack of adequate skilled resources and will be committed to promoting financial skills in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Bharathiar University, Coimbatore
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
‘FakeBuster’: IIT Ropar Develops Detector To Identify Imposters
‘FakeBuster’: IIT Ropar Develops Detector To Identify Imposters
'All Pass': Chhattisgarh Class 10 Result Announced
'All Pass': Chhattisgarh Class 10 Result Announced
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Official Websites, Direct Links To Download Score Card
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Official Websites, Direct Links To Download Score Card
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 (OUT) Live Updates: Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
Live | Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 (OUT) Live Updates: Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
Jammu And Kashmir: Rs 30 crore Earmarked To Set Up Model Residential Schools For Tribals
Jammu And Kashmir: Rs 30 crore Earmarked To Set Up Model Residential Schools For Tribals
.......................... Advertisement ..........................