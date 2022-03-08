NSE Academy To Join Hands With Karnataka Education Body For Financial Awareness Among Students

Image credit: Shutterstock A centre of excellence will be set up at the BASE University with an action plan for upskilling students

NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday said it intends to collaborate with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council to provide financial education and investment awareness for the holistic well-being of college students.

Under the collaboration, all undergraduate students in Karnataka will gain the advantage of an enriched curriculum in financial education developed by experts from NSE Academy and professors of universities in the state, according to a statement.

A centre of excellence will be set up at the BASE University with an action plan for upskilling students for careers in BFSI and creating recruitment exposure by benchmarking the program with international standards.

"This collaboration will empower the youth of Karnataka with sound financial knowledge and financial management skills through a long-term intervention at the higher education level," Ravi Varanasi, president and chief business development officer of NSE, said.

NSE Academy CEO Abhilash Misra said the collaboration with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council will build a solid foundation for students towards their journey of financial well-being.

"The state government is having an open mind about the financial education and investment awareness programme. The program will provide financial awareness and scientific knowledge about entrepreneurship to students," Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan said.

Mr Ashwathnarayan added that this will impart knowledge to students on economic policies, fintech, capital market, central banks among other subjects. "Further, this will include the exchange of knowledge between students and faculties of colleges across the state."

