NRTI Result 2020 Announced, Check BBA, BSc Merit List At Nrti.edu.in

NRTI Merit List: The NRTI Result 2020 for BBA in Transportation Management and BSc in Transportation Technology at nrti.edu.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 6:59 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NRTI Result 2020: The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) has released the merit list for admission to BBA in Transportation Management and BSc in Transportation Technology programmes. Candidates who wrote the admission tests can check their result status on the official website, nrti.edu.in. The online counselling for the shortlisted candidates will begin on September 18, 2020. NRTI will later release a second merit list, if required, an official statement said.

NRTI has said that only those candidates whose names are in the merit list and meet the required eligibility will be considered for admission.

NRTI Merit List 2020: Check Here

“A place in the merit list does not necessarily mean that the candidate has satisfied the eligibility criteria of the respective programme. If the candidate does not have the required eligibility, he or she will not be admitted,” an official statement said.

NRTI, adeemed to be University funded by the government of India, focuses on transport-related education, multidisciplinary research and training. It offers postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in rail, transportation management, communication and technology.

