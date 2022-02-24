  • Home
School Opening: The National Progressive Schools' Conference (NPSC) has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying hybrid learning in schools is a hindrance in delivering quality education and sought unconditional reopening of schools at the earliest.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 3:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Progressive Schools' Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 private schools in Delhi as its members, has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal saying hybrid learning in schools is a hindrance in delivering quality education and sought unconditional reopening of schools at the earliest.

"The Covid contagion has drastically impacted students' skills and competencies in writing due to long period of school closure. Reading and writing are foundational skills in primary years of learning which sadly our students are being deprived of for the last two years. The need of the hour is to provide maximum opportunities for holistic development and school is the ideal place to forge this," Sudha Acharya, NPSC Chairperson, said in the letter.

"The choice of catering to both online mode and normal school is not only a hindrance in delivering quality education but has also overburdened the teaching fraternity. This is somehow compromising with our vision of making education inclusive, leaving no one behind," she added.

Ms Acharya, who is also principal of the ITL Public School, Dwarka, further said, "We humbly request you to kindly provide unconditional reopening of schools for complete learning remediation. Once children return back to school, we can track in detail the progress as well as the uniqueness of each learner in the cognitive, affective, socio-emotional, and psychomotor domains".

Following prolonged closure, schools in Delhi reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on February 7, while nursery to Class 8 reopened from February 18 as the virus-induced restrictions eased. While the Centre has dropped the clause that mandated parental consent for students to physically attend classes from its guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to continue with it.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

