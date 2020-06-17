  • Home
  • Education
  Now, Admission Based On JEE Main 2020 At Himachal Pradesh Technical University; Apply From June 22

HPTU admissions will not be done through Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2020 rather candidates will have to submit separate application forms for each subject. For admission to B.tech programmes, HPTU will consider JEE Main rank and 10+2 examination scores.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 17, 2020 2:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

HPCET 2020 cancelled, HPTU admissions through JEE Main
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has opened application forms for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses from June 22 till July 31. Admission in HPTU, this year, will not be done through Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2020 rather candidates will have to submit separate application forms for each subject. Interested candidates can apply for their desired course through HPTU’s official website.

HPTU, in its admission brochure said: “The candidates desirous to seek admission to various courses during 2020-21 are required to apply on the prescribed form online. Only those applicants, who apply online before the last date and satisfy the eligibility criteria, will be considered for admission. A separate application is required to be submitted for each program.”

For admission to B.tech programmes, HPTU will consider JEE Main rank and 10+2 examination scores. Admission to the first 50% of the seats will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in JEE Main 2020 and the remaining 50% seats will be filled up on the basis of merit of the 10+2 examination.

The admission to M.Tech programmes will be done on the basis of GATE scores and vacant seats, if any, will be filled on the basis of B.E/B.Tech marks. Candidates must have at least 50% marks in B.E/B.Tech in order to get admission.

Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur
