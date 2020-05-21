NoToOnlineSOLExams: School Of Open Learning Students Protest Against DU Online Exam

  • Home
SOL students allege that the university has failed to provide them study materials and the decision to conduct online exam is “arbitrary.”

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 21, 2020 4:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Twitter
New Delhi:

Students from the School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University, are protesting against the university’s decision to conduct online, open book exam on social media by tagging their posts with #NoToOnlineSOLExams .

“For SOL students, majority of whom are from working-class families, where meagre income doesn't allow owning a smartphone, let alone a fast & stable internet connection or a laptop, the decision to hold online exams is a huge blow in the face of precarity,” Krantikari Yuva Sangathan(KYS), a students organisation with many members from SOL, said on social media.

According to the organization, students of SOL are provided 15 to 20 days classes to complete their yearly syllabus. The university has failed to provide “quality study material” to the students and their decision to conduct online exam is “Arbitrary.”

Other students of SOL have also expressed their unwillingness to sit for online examination.

