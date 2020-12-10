‘Nothing Is Clarified,’ Complain Students About Education Minister’s Live Webinar

Following Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s live webinar on Thursday morning, several Twitter users complained that their questions had not been answered. Mr. Pokhriyal has announced he would respond to questions on JEE Main and NEET 2021 and board exams and many and expected him to announce dates for these exams and clarify on their syllabus. However, Mr. Pokhriyal did not declare the schedules but instead, said they were in the process of deciding.

Students urged the Central Board of Secondary Education to release the CBSE board exam dates soon. An irate Twitter-user even sarcastically quipped that the exam dates will be announced “just 10 days before the exams”.

The Education Minister in the webinar said the ministry is considering several changes in the undergraduate medical and engineering entrance examinations including more sessions of JEE Main 2021, online mode for NEET 2021 and others.

Students asked questions and responded to the webinar online social media using the tag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter. Several questions were asked relating to JEE Main syllabus, NEET 2021 application and CBSE 2021 practical exams.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: JEE Main And NEET 2021 Exams

Students concerned about the JEE Main exams and its syllabus in a Tweet have asked Mr Pokhriyal how the students will be benefitted when only the CBSE Class 12 syllabus has been reduced without reducing JEE Main syllabus.

Sir Board ke syllabus kb krne se JEE or neet aspirant ko koi labh ni h kyoki JEE or neet ka to syllabus km ni hua to koi benefit ni h board ke kam krne se — Raj Mahar (@rajmahar0211) December 10, 2020

One student wondered if the new dates for JEE, NEET and board exams will be announced “just 10 days before the exams”.

By when shall we get to know the dates and syllabus for JEE, NEET and Boards 2021 ??? Just 10 days before the exams?? Right sir? — Nahid Afrin (@NahidAfrin1) December 10, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: CBSE 2021 Exams

A student in a Tweet said: “As nothing is clarified in today's webinar of Mr Pokhriyal, we request CBSE to declare exam dates as soon as possible and release exam date sheet so that we can prepare well for our exams and if possible postpone exams.

As nothing is clarified in today's webinar of @DrRPNishank

We request @cbseindia29

to declare exam dates as soon as possible and release exam date sheet so that we can prepare well for our exams and if possible postpone exams.#EducationMinisterGoesLive#postponeboardexam2021 — Deepanjana Chakraborty (@DeepanjanaChak3) December 10, 2020

A student after attending the webinar said: “Sir today we thought that we will get a tentative month for the board exams but today we didn't come to know anything so please it's a humble request to release the board date or just give the tentative month for the board!!”

#EducationMinisterGoesLive sir today we thought that we will get tentative month for board exam but today toh we didn't come to know anything so please it's a humble request to release board date or just give the tentative month for board!!#postponeboardexam2021 #cbseexam2021 — Ishan Gadia (@gadia_ishan) December 10, 2020

Sir, You Haven't Talked About Date Sheet Of Board Exam !!



There's Already A Hell Lot Of Confusion About Our Future Of Academic Year, I Kindly Request You To Release Date Sheet ASAP !!



And Cancel The Practical Exams, Cause' The More You Delay It The More Confusion Occurs 🙏🙏. — Morningster ..🌼🌸 (@IriChieX_) December 10, 2020

While another said: “Sir you did not talk about exams, nor did you tell in which month the board exams will be held. You came for a-one hour live but no means of this. You have to think about reopening school then only exams will be possible.”