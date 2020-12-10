‘Nothing Is Clarified,’ Complain Students About Education Minister’s Live Webinar

  • Home
#EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar: Students complained that their queries about CBSE practical exams, NEET 2021 and JEE Main dates were not answered.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2020 5:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Following Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s live webinar on Thursday morning, several Twitter users complained that their questions had not been answered. Mr. Pokhriyal has announced he would respond to questions on JEE Main and NEET 2021 and board exams and many and expected him to announce dates for these exams and clarify on their syllabus. However, Mr. Pokhriyal did not declare the schedules but instead, said they were in the process of deciding.

Students urged the Central Board of Secondary Education to release the CBSE board exam dates soon. An irate Twitter-user even sarcastically quipped that the exam dates will be announced “just 10 days before the exams”.

The Education Minister in the webinar said the ministry is considering several changes in the undergraduate medical and engineering entrance examinations including more sessions of JEE Main 2021, online mode for NEET 2021 and others.

Students asked questions and responded to the webinar online social media using the tag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter. Several questions were asked relating to JEE Main syllabus, NEET 2021 application and CBSE 2021 practical exams.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: JEE Main And NEET 2021 Exams

Students concerned about the JEE Main exams and its syllabus in a Tweet have asked Mr Pokhriyal how the students will be benefitted when only the CBSE Class 12 syllabus has been reduced without reducing JEE Main syllabus.

One student wondered if the new dates for JEE, NEET and board exams will be announced “just 10 days before the exams”.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: CBSE 2021 Exams

A student in a Tweet said: “As nothing is clarified in today's webinar of Mr Pokhriyal, we request CBSE to declare exam dates as soon as possible and release exam date sheet so that we can prepare well for our exams and if possible postpone exams.

A student after attending the webinar said: “Sir today we thought that we will get a tentative month for the board exams but today we didn't come to know anything so please it's a humble request to release the board date or just give the tentative month for the board!!”

While another said: “Sir you did not talk about exams, nor did you tell in which month the board exams will be held. You came for a-one hour live but no means of this. You have to think about reopening school then only exams will be possible.”

