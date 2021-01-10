‘Not Prepared For Offline Exams’, Say CBSE Students Of Classes 9, 11

Students of Classes 10 and 12 have finally got clarity over CBSE board examinations 2021 with the announcement of examination dates but Classes 9 and 11 students are still unsure about their final examinations which are expected to take place in the coming months. While the Classes 10 and 12 students had asked for the offline exams, the Classes 9 and 11 students are majorly asking for online examinations citing rising COVID-19 cases and being prepared for the online tests after an year of online classes. Some of the students are asking to conduct the exams both online and offline.

Read More: Board Exams 2021 Live Updates

In the previous years majority of schools conduct the final exams for Classes 9 and 11 by the month of February or early March before the beginning of CBSE board exams. Though, this year as the schools have been unable to complete their syllabus due to disruption in the classes during lockdown, various students are asking for reduction in the exam syllabus. Various students have cited COVID-19 related-health risks during the offline exams.

“Please CBSE, take the exam in an online way because we are not prepared for offline exam please think that for 9th and 11th” a student named Sachin Dev said.

Please cbse take exam in online way because we are not prepare for offline exam please think that for 9th and 11th.@GauravB33057042 @indiatvnews @DrRPNishank @republic @ZeeNews @sudhirchaudhary #cbseexamonline2021 — Sachin dev (@Sachind10345777) January 9, 2021

Few students have suggested that Classes 9 and 11 exams must be hold both online and offline and give options to the students to select the mode of papers.

“Online or offline. if they give, then the total responsibility will be of the parents and those who want whether their children will go to school or not”, a student said.

School should give option to student whether they want online or offline. if they give, then the total responsibility will be of the parents those who want whether their children will go to school or not#cbseexamonline2021@DrRPNishank @GauravB33057042 — rahul das (@rahulda86886713) January 8, 2021

Some students of Classes 9 and 11 are saying that it is risky to give offline exams-- “Sir please understand the situation of class 9 and 11 . We don't want any offline exams . It's totally risky to go to school. Please take it online. And many are not happy with online classes. Please its request to you”.

Sir please understand the situation of class 9 and 11 . We don't want any offline exam . It's totally risky to go schools. Please take it online. And many are not with happy with online classes. Please its request to you .#Class11exams #Class9exams#OnlineExamsfor9thand11th — Umakant Behera (@Dayvlogsindia) January 4, 2021

A student named Raunit Jonwal said, "It's a humble request to all of you my friends students we want online exams for class 11 and 9. We did not want to go in danger, covid19 situation".

@DrRPNishank @KVS_HQ @EduMinOfIndia @cbseindia29 #OnlineExamsforclass9thand11th #phalejaanfirgyan it's a humble request to all of you my friends students we want online exams for class 11 and 9. We did not want to go in danger, covid19 situation. — Raunit jonwal (@RaunitJonwal) January 10, 2021

Few states have announced dates for final Class 9 and 11 exams-- Goa will be holding exams from April 24, Bihar will be holding Class 9 exams from March 4 and Class 11 exams from May 10, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh will conduct exams in April. West Bengal has decided to promote students of Classes 6 to 9 without exams and reduced the state board exam syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 by 30 percent.