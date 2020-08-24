  • Home
  • Education
  • Not Practical To Hold Exams During COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray To Prime Minister

Not Practical To Hold Exams During COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray To Prime Minister

The Centre favours holding JEE and CET examinations for which lakhs of students appear every year, but Aaditya Thackeray has been opposing them, citing COVID-19 crisis. The Yuva Sena, headed by Aaditya Thackeray, has already approached the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to postpone exams.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:35 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

AIMA MAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Mat.aima.in, Direct Download Link Here
NTA Releases E-Certificates For Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NEET 2020: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Online Exam Centres For Students Abroad
AIAPGET 2020: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window; Check Ntaaiapget.nic.in
MHT CET 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement Of Maharashtra CET Exam
Not Practical To Hold Exams During COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray To Prime Minister
Not Practical To Hold Exams During COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray To PM Modi
Mumbai:

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking postponement of university-level examinations as well as those of professional courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aaditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, himself tweeted the letter written on letter head of his party Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA Government in the state.

The Centre favours holding JEE and CET examinations for which lakhs of students appear every year, but Aaditya Thackeray has been opposing them, citing the COVID-19 crisis. The youth wing of the Shiv Sena, the Yuva Sena which is headed by Aaditya Thackeray -- has already approached the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to postpone examinations.

It is not a practical and feasible option to hold examinations in such a situation. Most of the states are facing increasing numbers of COVID-19 (cases) along with red zones (which have reported positive cases)," Aaditya Thackeray said in the letter.

The state environment minister also demanded the postponement of the entire academic year. We may also think of starting our academic year from January 2021 instead of June/July 2020 so that no student loses the academic year, he said. For non-professional courses, most of their academic assessment has been carried out and the final examination would not amount to more than 10 per cent of assessment. Hence, it may be passed on a marking system devised by the universities," Aaditya Thackeray.

Click here for more Education News
exam postponed JEE Main Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jadavpur University Starts Virtual Classes For Students Of Arts And Science
Jadavpur University Starts Virtual Classes For Students Of Arts And Science
NIT Scientists Working To Develop Biofuel From Micro-Algae
NIT Scientists Working To Develop Biofuel From Micro-Algae
BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020: Bihar Intermediate Admission Merit List Tomorrow At Ofssbihar.in
BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020: Bihar Intermediate Admission Merit List Tomorrow At Ofssbihar.in
Education Minister Advises NIOS To Work On Transparency And Exam Reform At Review Meeting
Education Minister Advises NIOS To Work On Transparency And Exam Reform At Review Meeting
Telangana: Online Classes In Schools From September 1, Teachers To Attend Regularly From August 27
Telangana: Online Classes In Schools From September 1, Teachers To Attend Regularly From August 27
.......................... Advertisement ..........................