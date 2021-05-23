  • Home
  • Education
  • “Not In Favour Of Conducting Board Examination”: Delhi Government

“Not In Favour Of Conducting Board Examination”: Delhi Government

In the recently concluded meeting of the Union Ministers today, Delhi Government said that they are not in favour of conducting Class 12 board exams.

Education | Reported By Sharad Sharma, Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 23, 2021 4:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Exams To Take Place; Dates, Format Not Finalised
Live
Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: CBSE Exam To Be Conducted; Dates Yet To Be Finalised
Board Exam 2021: What Centre Proposed Today In High Level Meeting
‘Consider Alternative Assessment’: Manish Sisodia Discusses Class 12 Board Exams With Principals
Meeting On Class 12 Board Exams Today: What To Expect
Union Ministers’ Meeting On Board, Entrance Exams Today
“Not In Favour Of Conducting Board Examination”: Delhi Government
Delhi Government not in favour of holding board exams
New Delhi:

In the recently concluded meeting of the Union Ministers today, Delhi Government said that they are not in favour of conducting Class 12 board exams.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) CLICK here to start your application.

“Without vaccinating the students and making them appear for board examination will be a big mistake“, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting said.

During the virtual meet today, the Centre has placed two options before the states. While one option was to have the Class 12th students write exams in only a select few major subjects, the second option was to hold exams in schools but change the exam pattern to one that has only objective questions. However, the Delhi Government opposed to both the options and said that it will be a big mistake to conduct the pending board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and before vaccinating students.

LIVE UPDATES

Mr Sisodia also raised the demand for making arrangements for vaccinating Class 12 students before 12th board exams.

For holding entrance exams, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 and others, the Delhi Deputy said, only solution is vaccinating all. The country's 1.5 crore students and 1.5 crore teachers should all be vaccinated first. "These three crore people must all be vaccinated first," he said. "We must speak to health experts about whether we can use the vaccines available to us on students who are 17.5 years old."

Mr Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday also held interactions with school principals, teachers and students to deliberate on options that can be explored by the central government to arrive at a decision regarding pending Class 12 board exams.

The Ministry of Education in a meeting scheduled today discussed the issues of pending board exams. The virtual meeting was chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh, and union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar besides education ministers and secretaries from all states and union territories attended the meeting.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Governmnet CBSE Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Exam Date, Format To Be Announced On This Date
CBSE Class 12 Exam Date, Format To Be Announced On This Date
CBSE Class 12 Exams To Take Place; Dates, Format Not Finalised
CBSE Class 12 Exams To Take Place; Dates, Format Not Finalised
Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: CBSE Exam To Be Conducted; Dates Yet To Be Finalised
Live | Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: CBSE Exam To Be Conducted; Dates Yet To Be Finalised
Board Exam 2021: What Centre Proposed Today In High Level Meeting
Board Exam 2021: What Centre Proposed Today In High Level Meeting
CGBSE Class 12 Exams: Chhattisgarh Board To Hold Exams From June 1; Details Here
CGBSE Class 12 Exams: Chhattisgarh Board To Hold Exams From June 1; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................