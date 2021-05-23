“Not In Favour Of Conducting Board Examination”: Delhi Government

Delhi Government not in favour of holding board exams

In the recently concluded meeting of the Union Ministers today, Delhi Government said that they are not in favour of conducting Class 12 board exams.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) CLICK here to start your application.



“Without vaccinating the students and making them appear for board examination will be a big mistake“, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting said.

During the virtual meet today, the Centre has placed two options before the states. While one option was to have the Class 12th students write exams in only a select few major subjects, the second option was to hold exams in schools but change the exam pattern to one that has only objective questions. However, the Delhi Government opposed to both the options and said that it will be a big mistake to conduct the pending board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and before vaccinating students.

LIVE UPDATES

Mr Sisodia also raised the demand for making arrangements for vaccinating Class 12 students before 12th board exams.

For holding entrance exams, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 and others, the Delhi Deputy said, only solution is vaccinating all. The country's 1.5 crore students and 1.5 crore teachers should all be vaccinated first. "These three crore people must all be vaccinated first," he said. "We must speak to health experts about whether we can use the vaccines available to us on students who are 17.5 years old."

Mr Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday also held interactions with school principals, teachers and students to deliberate on options that can be explored by the central government to arrive at a decision regarding pending Class 12 board exams.

The Ministry of Education in a meeting scheduled today discussed the issues of pending board exams. The virtual meeting was chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh, and union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar besides education ministers and secretaries from all states and union territories attended the meeting.