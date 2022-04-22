  • Home
  • Education
  • "Not Allowing Unvaccinated Students To Take ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 Will Be Discriminatory," Says Varsha Gaikwad

The mandatory COVID-19 vaccine guidelines has raised concerns among students who are yet to be vaccinated, as they might not appear in their respective ICSE, ISC exams.

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 11:32 am IST

Varsha Gaikwad said not allowing unvaccinated students to take ICSE, ISC Exams 2022 is discriminatory
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CISCE ICSE, ISC Exams 2022: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students appearing for the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) examinations scheduled to be held from Monday, April 25. The mandatory COVID-19 vaccine guidelines has raised concerns among students who are yet to be vaccinated, as they might not appear in their respective ICSE, ISC exams.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has raised the students' concerns through her tweet urging CISCE and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to issue an urgent clarification in this regard. "While vaccines are a life saver against Covid not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams will be discriminatory," the minister mentioned in her tweet.

Ms. Gaikwad in her tweet said that the students are worried and reached out to her regarding an advisory dated January 4 issued by the CISCE mandating Covid vaccination mandatory for all those appearing for the ISCE and ISC exams starting April 25. "Some schools are citing it saying that unvaccinated students will not be permitted to sit for the exams. This despite the Centre's affidavit in the Supreme Court that vaccines aren't mandatory," the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, CISCE is yet to release the admit card for the ICSE, ISC exams, once released, the students can download the hall ticket on the official website- cisce.org. The ICSE semester 2 exams will be continued till May 23, while ISC semester exam will conclude on June 13.

The ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The Class 10 exams will however be held from 10 am, and Class 12 from 2 pm. For details on ICSE, ISC exams 2022, please visit the website- cisce.org.

Indian School Certificate 12th Examination ICSE board exams

