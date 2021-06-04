  • Home
Using #NortheastMatters and #AchapterforNE, they have said the NCERT textbooks should include chapters on the culture, geography and history of the region.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 8:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

#NortheastMatters: Youths Campaign For Chapter On Northeastern States In NCERT Textbooks
In their tweets, many have highlighted the history, culture, and biodiversity of the region (representational)
New Delhi:

Thousands of people from the North East states today swamped the microblogging site Twitter, demanding representation of the states' history and culture in school textbooks designed by the Central National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Using #NortheastMatters and #AchapterforNE, they have said the NCERT textbooks should include chapters on the culture, geography and history of the region.

“As a proud citizen of India, I want our textbooks to include all its colours and glory. So I request concerned authorities to include a chapter about NE in @ncert syllabus,” athlete Hima Das tweeted.

"Let our history and cultural heritage breathe " We Demand a place in educational textbooks. We Demand a place in NCERT!!” NSUI Nagaland tweeted.

Education is one of the major keys to reduce the gap between North East India and the rest of India, We demand #AchapterforNE

University students of North East India had planned the online campaign after a YouTuber from Punjab made racial remarks about Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering, Gauhati University Postgraduate Students’ Union General Secretary Parshwa Patgiri told Careers360.

“We need to find more ways to put pressure on the government, parliamentarians, and bureaucrats beyond this Twitter storm. Chapters on Northeast should start right from primary level. Our education system should be MORE INCLUSIVE,” Nilutpal Timsina tweeted with a newspaper cutting.

“The beauty of Northeast India should be there in NCERT. A humble request to concern authorities to add a chapter on Northeast India highlighting our culture, ethnicity & diversity,” Oyin Komboh tweeted.

In their tweets, many have highlighted the history, culture, and biodiversity of the region.

