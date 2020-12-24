North Orissa University Renamed After Mayurbhanj Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo

North Orissa University Renamed After Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo

The Odisha Government on Wednesday rechristened North Orissa University after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo, erstwhile Maharaja of Mayurbhanj. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the government will expedite development works for the university library.

Odisha is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Maharaja of Mayurbhanj this year, who has contributed a lot for the development of the state. Established in 1998, the main campus of the university is located at Baripada. The SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack was also renamed after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo.

Announcing the government's decision to rename the university, Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha Government, in their micro blogging site posted: "The state government has named North Odisha University after Maharaja Sri Ramchandra Bhanjdeo. This was announced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik."

It further added: "In addition, the government has announced plans to improve the university library."