North-Eastern Hill University To Hold Final Semester Exams In September

North-Eastern Hill University has announced the conduct of final semester examinations for both Postgraduate and Undergraduate courses serviced at University Academic Departments and Affiliated Colleges.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 22, 2020 1:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

North-Eastern Hill University has announced the conduct of final semester examinations for both Postgraduate and Undergraduate courses serviced at University Academic Departments and Affiliated Colleges

The exams are expected to be commenced from the third week of September 2020.

Only the final semester regular students eligible to take this exam are asked to submit their applications online latest by August 31, 2020.

The time schedule of the proposed examinations will be declared soon on the official website.

The decision has been taken in pursuant to UGC’s guidelines dated July 8, 2020.

Earlier, the Students Union North-Eastern Hill University had called for the cancellation of final examinations and assess the marks on past performance instead of holding online examinations.

