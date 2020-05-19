NoRentFromStudents In Lockdown 4: Union Launches Campaign Against Rent Payment

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose Student's Tenants Union fights payment of rent during lockdown

The Student Tenants' Union, Delhi, has announced an online campaign against payment of rent during the lockdown, enforced from March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus.

They conducted a survey among 1,069 students living on rent in Delhi. Of them, 69.3 percent students said that they are being forced to pay rent during lockdown and over a quarter respondents are being threatened with eviction.

On May 19 at 2pm, the group will attempt to draw attention to this issue on by posting on Twitter with hashtags #NoRentFromStudents and #NoIncomeNoRent. The students’ group has issued a statement voicing its concerns regarding tenancy, rent, harassment and eviction threats by landlords amidst the lockdown.

The student-led group has said that due to the limited availability of affordable hostels colleges and universities, many students are compelled to live in rented accommodations including paying guests (PGs) arrangements, private hostels and private flats, in Delhi. The rent forms a major chunk of their educational expenses.

Students’ Issues During Lockdown

The union alleges that student tenants face rampant discrimination from landlords based on “social location, religion, gender, caste, region, besides moral policing, unjust curfew timings, surveillance, threats of eviction and other related problems”. These issues have been exacerbated under the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown.

Due to lockdown and the closing of businesses, the family income of many households has been impacted. Because of this, many students in Delhi are not able to pay rent.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Government had issued independent circulars directing that “no student can be evicted from any rented accomodation by their landlords during the lockdown period on any ground whatsoever”.

Delhi Government had directed the landlords to not collect the rent for the month of April from the students.

However, the students’ union alleges that “the language of the circulars was rather vague and has been creating much confusion”. It says that some landlords are using the “ambiguous language of the circulars to pressurise and manipulate students into paying their rents on an immediate basis.”

Students’ Distress

According to a survey conducted by the Student Tenants' Union on 1,069 students in Delhi, about 69.3 percent students said that they are being forced to pay the rent during the lockdown. Around 28.1 percent students are being threatened with eviction for non-payment of rent and 34.3 percent threatened with forfeiture of their security deposit. About 62.8 percent of this survey were women respondents.

About 93.5 percent of students in Delhi are dependent on their family to fund their educational expenses, which includes the rent expenses. The union says that many students, who cannot afford to pay rent during the ongoing lockdown and related hardships, are at the verge of dropping out from their colleges and universities. It will also become very hard for the students to pay the full rent for all the months (that was delayed for the period of lockdown) after the lockdown ends. The union laments that it has been receiving distress calls from students daily.

The union informs that it has been escalating the issues students are facing during lockdown to the ministries and related departments in various states. It is also planning to file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court to request complete rent waiver for student tenants during lockdown.

The students union has threatened a state-wide rent strike and non-cooperation with the landlords and with the government, in case their demands are not met.