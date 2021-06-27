Non-Professional Course Admissions After Class 12 Results: Maharashtra Minister

  • Home
The admission process for non-professional courses will start after Class 12 results are declared in Maharashtra, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said on Sunday.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 27, 2021 6:46 pm IST

"Class 12 board exams have been canceled, and only after the results are declared, we will decide on having CET or not," the minister said (representational)
Pune:

He said there were options of either conducting CET for admissions to non-technical courses or conduct the admission process based on Class 12 marks.

"Class 12 board exams have been canceled, and only after the results are declared, we will decide on having CET or not," Mr Samant added.

Mr Samant, who interacted with teachers' outfits that have been protesting seeking recruitment in universities, said the state government had decided to fill 4,074 posts, and the process for 1,600 had already been completed.

The process for the remaining posts were on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the file has been processed, and following approval by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, a government resolution would be issued soon, Mr Samant said.

He said the process to fill 700-750 more vacant posts had also began, while a survey will be undertaken to identify vacant teaching posts as on 2020.

The remuneration per hour for teachers on clock hour basis in under-graduate programmes has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 615, and from Rs 150 to Rs 250 for practicals. For postgraduate courses (PG), it has been increased to Rs 750 from Rs 600, while it would be Rs 300 in place of Rs 250 for those conducting practicals. The government will also fill up 121 vacant librarian posts soon," Mr Samant said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

