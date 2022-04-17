  • Home
  • Education
  • Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'

Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'

The two-day career fest ‘Pravritti 2022’ will be held on April 18 and 19

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 17, 2022 6:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15
QS World University Rankings By Subject 2022: Five IIT Delhi Programmes Feature In Top 100
IIT Delhi Partners With Delhi Jal Board To Address Water Security Issues
IIT Delhi Ties Up With Log9 Materials For Research And Development On Battery, Energy Storage Solutions
IIT Delhi, DIAL Sign Agreement To Improve Operational Efficiency At Delhi Airport
IIT Delhi, TCL Sign MoU To Develop Smart Protective Clothing For Security Forces
Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'
The career fest 'Pravritti 2022' is open to non-IIT Delhi students as well
Image credit: PRO IIT Delhi
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) will organise a two-day annual career fest ‘Pravritti 2022’ on April 18 and 19, 2022 with the theme “Reshaping Chances to Choices”. The career fest 'Pravritti 2022' is open to non-IIT Delhi students as well, the students can participate in a virtual mode. "The aim of the fest to be conducted in a hybrid mode is to train students, assist them to connect with organizations and industry and enable them to gain a perspective on various career avenues so that they are able to make informed career decisions," IIT Delhi release mentioned.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Pravritti 2022 will help students connect with and understand the culture of the company. "It attempts to not only allow students to comprehend and compare different recruiters across sectors but also help them understand and build their own capabilities via competitions and workshops," it read. Mr. Vineet Rai Founder and Chairman of Aavishkaar Group will deliver the keynote address virtually at the opening ceremony on April 18.

Around 100 companies will be visiting the career fest this year. "During the fest, organisations can hire IIT Delhi students by conducting selection processes and extending offers to candidates. For the job and internship, around 20 companies are expected to visit the campus physically while around 50 will be conducting processes virtually. Many start-ups have shown interest to participate in the hiring events during the fest," IIT-Delhi statement mentioned.

Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi said: “Our institute is organising Pravritti 2022 to help students understand company needs and enable them to identify career options that match their strengths and interests.” The application process details for each event of the fest is available at the official website- ocs.iitd.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi IIT Delhi Admission

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begin Soon; Details on Admit Card, Sample Paper, Syllabus
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 For Major Subjects Begin Soon; Details on Admit Card, Sample Paper, Syllabus
KEAM 2022 Deferred, To Be Held On July 3
KEAM 2022 Deferred, To Be Held On July 3
CBSE Admit Card, UGC Dual Degree, JEE Advanced Date: Here's The List Of Vital Education Events Last Week
CBSE Admit Card, UGC Dual Degree, JEE Advanced Date: Here's The List Of Vital Education Events Last Week
Cancel CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022, Demand Students Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Cancel CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022, Demand Students Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Court Cannot Act As Expert In Field Of Education: Supreme Court
Court Cannot Act As Expert In Field Of Education: Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................