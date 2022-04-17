Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'

Image credit: PRO IIT Delhi The career fest 'Pravritti 2022' is open to non-IIT Delhi students as well

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) will organise a two-day annual career fest ‘Pravritti 2022’ on April 18 and 19, 2022 with the theme “Reshaping Chances to Choices”. The career fest 'Pravritti 2022' is open to non-IIT Delhi students as well, the students can participate in a virtual mode. "The aim of the fest to be conducted in a hybrid mode is to train students, assist them to connect with organizations and industry and enable them to gain a perspective on various career avenues so that they are able to make informed career decisions," IIT Delhi release mentioned.

Pravritti 2022 will help students connect with and understand the culture of the company. "It attempts to not only allow students to comprehend and compare different recruiters across sectors but also help them understand and build their own capabilities via competitions and workshops," it read. Mr. Vineet Rai Founder and Chairman of Aavishkaar Group will deliver the keynote address virtually at the opening ceremony on April 18.

Around 100 companies will be visiting the career fest this year. "During the fest, organisations can hire IIT Delhi students by conducting selection processes and extending offers to candidates. For the job and internship, around 20 companies are expected to visit the campus physically while around 50 will be conducting processes virtually. Many start-ups have shown interest to participate in the hiring events during the fest," IIT-Delhi statement mentioned.

Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi said: “Our institute is organising Pravritti 2022 to help students understand company needs and enable them to identify career options that match their strengths and interests.” The application process details for each event of the fest is available at the official website- ocs.iitd.ac.in.