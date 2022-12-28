  • Home
  • Education
  • Noida Schools Closed Up To Class 8 Till January 1 In View Of Cold Weather

Noida Schools Closed Up To Class 8 Till January 1 In View Of Cold Weather

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 10:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Students Will Be Taught 'Corrected' Version Of Indian History From Vasant Panchami: Dharmendra Pradhan
Value Education Should Be Included In Curriculum: President Droupadi Murmu
Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Digital Survey For National Curriculum Framework
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here
Survey Of Madrasas In UP: Board To Restart Giving Recognition To Unregistered Islamic Seminaries
New Assessment, Evaluation Scheme In Jammu And Kashmir To Take Effect From Next Academic Session
Noida Schools Closed Up To Class 8 Till January 1 In View Of Cold Weather
Noida schools closed
Image credit: Shutterstock
Noida:

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has ordered the suspension of physical classes till January 1 for students up to Class 8 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida in view of cold weather, an official said on Wednesday. The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

"According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order," Mr Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School Holiday
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here
CLAT Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here
CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March
CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March
IIT Patna Placement 2022: Students Receive Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 82.05 Lakhs In Phase 1
IIT Patna Placement 2022: Students Receive Highest Domestic Offer Of Rs 82.05 Lakhs In Phase 1
CLAT 2023: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Final Answer Key Tomorrow
CLAT 2023: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Final Answer Key Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Vacant Seats List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Vacant Seats List Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................