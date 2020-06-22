NoExamsInCovid: Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of Varsity Exams

Students Want NEET, JEE Main Postponed, Cancellation Of Varsity Exams

#NoExamsInCovid - a Twitter storm initiated by students’ body NSUI has garnered more than 2 lakh impressions today in last three hours. Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and other students who joined the campaign are demanding postponement of JEE Main, NEET and other such examinations in view of the COVID-19 crisis. The students have also demanded cancellation of third year examinations conducted by varsities with students being promoted based on their previous examinations and internal assessments.

Remaining board exams, the engineering entrance exam JEE Main, the medical entrance test NEET and other tests are scheduled to be held in July as various varsities across the country have announced plans for conducting exams in coming weeks.

“Considering the fact that the coronavirus cases have been rising rapidly in India and the graph doesn't seem to flatter, it would be very unjust for the students to still appear for their examinations,” NSUI said in a statement released after #NoExamsInCovid garnered support.

“WHO warns world once again about the drastic increase of Covid cases and India also faces the same, isn't the decision of conduction of exams completely in human and unsympathetic! Who will be responsible if students get affected during examination?,” the students’ body asked in a tweet.

Earlier, various school, university and competitive exams were postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.





Govt should stand with students & immediately cancel exams such as NEET, JEE, CA, DBT, becoz:



🔸These r difficult exams

🔸Requires uninterrupted preparation

🔸All coaching centres closed

🔸Online classes not accessible by all

🔸Life more important than exams

#NoExamsInCovid pic.twitter.com/ELMv16j36U — Nagesh Kariyappa (@Nagesh_nsui6) June 22, 2020





As the COVID-19 cases are still on rise in the country, according to sources, remaining board examinations and competitive tests for engineering and medical colleges are unlikely to be held in July. “The situation doesn't seem conducive to hold these examinations,” education ministry sources have said.

"Safety of students is paramount. The situation doesn't seem conducive to hold these examinations," sources in the Education Ministry said, adding that some exams may be cancelled and competitive exams like NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate) or the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) are likely to be postponed.